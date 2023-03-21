How India's regulations keep banks balance sheet safe. A lesson after Credit Suisse, US banks crisis4 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 07:12 PM IST
The global banking crisis is expected to bring in regulatory measures across the sector after troubles at Credit Suisse and failures in some US banks. However, this will not have any major impact on Indian banks. Domestic lenders balance sheets are well protected.
Banks that are supposed to safeguard citizens' money and be a helper during times of emergency cash need -- are suffering from a crunch in their own liquidity in western countries. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in the US, while the crisis in Swiss lender Credit Suisse rocked the market globally, sending shockwaves among investors and even orchestrating a panic selling in the banking systems. Globally, banks are still beaten up on exchanges. There is fear of contagion among banks. Does that mean, shall we worry about banks in India?