How Intel fell from global chip champion to takeover target
Asa Fitch , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 22 Sep 2024, 03:04 PM IST
SummaryStrategic missteps and the artificial intelligence boom have combined to reshape the fortunes of the U.S.’s most storied semiconductor company.
Three years ago, Intel was worth more than double its current value, and Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger was on the prowl for acquisitions.
