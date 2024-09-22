How Intel fell from global chip champion to takeover target

Gelsinger quickly sought to use Intel’s financial resources to build up the contract chip-making business, engaging in talks to buy GlobalFoundries for about $30 billion the summer after he took over. That deal fizzled, but in an August 2021 interview, the CEO said Intel remained acquisitive. “There will be consolidation in the industry," he told the Journal. “That trend will continue, and I expect that we’re going to be a consolidator."