Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >How Jeff Bezos has run Amazon, from meetings to managing
FILE PHOTO: Jeff Bezos, founder of Blue Origin and CEO of Amazon, speaks about the future plans of Blue Origin during an address to attendees at Access Intelligence's SATELLITE 2017 conference in Washington, U.S., March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

How Jeff Bezos has run Amazon, from meetings to managing

3 min read . 09:03 AM IST Lauren Weber , The Wall Street Journal

  • The common thread through his maxims has been the emphasis on staying relentlessly innovative

Obsess over customers, ignore the stock market and know the difference between good and bad failure are among the Amazon leader’s leadership maxims

In building one of the world’s biggest and most influential companies, Jeff Bezos developed a distinct leadership ethos—one he often ruminated on in his annual letters to Amazon.com shareholders, other writings and interviews.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.