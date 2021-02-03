How Jeff Bezos has run Amazon, from meetings to managing

How Jeff Bezos has run Amazon, from meetings to managing3 min read . 09:03 AM IST
- The common thread through his maxims has been the emphasis on staying relentlessly innovative
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Obsess over customers, ignore the stock market and know the difference between good and bad failure are among the Amazon leader’s leadership maxims
In building one of the world’s biggest and most influential companies, Jeff Bezos developed a distinct leadership ethos—one he often ruminated on in his annual letters to Amazon.com shareholders, other writings and interviews.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.