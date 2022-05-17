How aviation fuel at a record high will pinch your pocket

Price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) is linked to global crude oil prices, and revised every fortnight. It touched a new record on 16 May, rising 5.29% to ₹1,23,039.71 per kilolitre (kl) in New Delhi. On 2 May, ATF prices in the national capital was at ₹1,16,851.46 per kl. This is the highest ever price for ATF, which has seen 10 straight increases since the beginning of 2022. ATF prices, which differ depending on the city due to state taxes, have increased by about 55% since 1 January. In Mumbai, it currently stands at ₹121,847.11 per kl; in Chennai at ₹127,286.13 per kl; and in Kolkata at ₹127,854.60 per kl.