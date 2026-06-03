Life after IPL: how JioHotstar plans to keep viewers and advertisers hooked without cricket

JioHotstar is hoping to use this feature to reel in advertisers as well. “We are the first platform to actually personalize ads on a one-to-one basis like an individual,” Ram said. “It’s called ‘n=1’ advertising. We use a lot of information to personalize ads to match the consumer and the ad,” he said. His team is working on encoding more complex viewer preferences into attributes that advertisers on the platform can target, he added. However, Ram declined to share how many of JioHotstar’s 451 million monthly active users have used this feature.