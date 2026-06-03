As the Indian Premier League (IPL) draws to a close, JioHotstar is leaning on a bouquet of offerings—for viewers and advertisers alike—to retain the swell of traffic it gets during the marquee cricket tournament.
Life after IPL: how JioHotstar plans to keep viewers and advertisers hooked without cricket
SummaryThe streaming platform is rolling out AI tech, niche content, and ad features to keep the traffic it gained during the tournament from disappearing.
As the Indian Premier League (IPL) draws to a close, JioHotstar is leaning on a bouquet of offerings—for viewers and advertisers alike—to retain the swell of traffic it gets during the marquee cricket tournament.
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