How KKR’s credit risks came crashing down

In the months since the merger agreement was announced, India has been pummelled by covid-19 along with much of the rest of the world. Yet, at the same time, local credit markets have proven remarkably resilient thanks to central bank stimulus. One gauge of Indian debt risk—the spread on the highest-rated corporate bonds over government notes—spiked to a six-year high in May but has since fallen close to the lowest level since at least 2002. International money managers, including Apollo Global Management Inc and Blackstone Group Inc, have been scaling up their India lending businesses.

