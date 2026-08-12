How Mahindra Group built an electric unicorn ahead of 2027 IPO

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd and external investors have put more than ₹2,200 crore into building Mahindra Last Mile Mobility (MLMM), helping it rapidly scale electric three-wheeler sales. The result: a unicorn whose revenue has more than doubled in two years and whose valuation has risen nearly fivefold since 2024.
The last-mile mobility business, carved out of Mahindra & Mahindra’s consolidated operations in 2023, is now valued at more than ₹10,000 crore, or $1 billion. The milestone comes as the Mahindra Group prepares to list the business in the second half of 2027.