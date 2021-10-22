How many users does Facebook have? The company struggles to figure it out

An internal Facebook presentation this spring called the phenomenon of single users with multiple accounts “very prevalent" among new accounts. The finding came after an examination of roughly 5,000 recent sign-ups on the service indicated that at least 32% and as many as 56% were opened by existing users. The company’s system for detecting such accounts also tends to undercount them, according to the presentation, which was viewed by The Wall Street Journal.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}