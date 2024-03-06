Companies
How McDonald’s ended up in a 'fake cheese' mess
Nehal Chaliawala 10 min read 06 Mar 2024, 06:46 PM IST
Summary
- The Maharashtra FDA alleged that a McDonald’s outlet used cheese analogues in some products. They were marketed as containing real cheese. Westlife, which operates McDonald’s restaurants in 11 states, denied any wrong doing but the issue has quickly snowballed into a public relations nightmare.
Mumbai: On Friday afternoon, 1 March, it was business as usual at the McDonald’s outlet in Parel, one of Mumbai’s busiest business districts. The 25-odd tables were occupied within minutes as the lunch hour rush descended upon the bright-yellow restaurant synonymous with American fast food, particularly burgers, in India.
