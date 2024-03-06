How McDonald’s ended up in a 'fake cheese' mess

The company, however, is no stranger to controversies. In the 90s, McDonald’s was criticized for adding beef flavouring to its fries without informing American customers; in 2014, it was accused of using expired meat in China. With its presence in nearly every part of the globe, the brand has even found itself caught in geo-political wrangles. Just last October, when the FDA was inspecting the Ahmednagar outlet, McDonald’s in the Middle East found itself in a spot over Israel’s war on Hamas. While the Israeli McDonald’s offered free meals to the country’s troops, McDonald’s franchises in other countries in the region—Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Egypt, Bahrain and Turkey—pledged support to the Palestinian cause, Al Jazeera had reported.