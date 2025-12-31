How Meta’s newest acquisition target got around worries over its ties to China

Workers at Butterfly Effect, an artificial-intelligence startup with Chinese roots, gathered in March to count down to the launch of a demo of a new AI-powered tool called Manus.
Workers at Butterfly Effect, an artificial-intelligence startup with Chinese roots, gathered in March to count down to the launch of a demo of a new AI-powered tool called Manus.
Released in the shadow of DeepSeek, a China-built AI model that rocked the U.S. market in January owing to its advanced capabilities and low cost, Manus became an overnight hit. The product, which used models from Anthropic and others to produce detailed research reports and perform a host of other tasks, showcased the talents of China‘s entrepreneurs and startups in a burgeoning global battle for AI supremacy.
Released in the shadow of DeepSeek, a China-built AI model that rocked the U.S. market in January owing to its advanced capabilities and low cost, Manus became an overnight hit. The product, which used models from Anthropic and others to produce detailed research reports and perform a host of other tasks, showcased the talents of China‘s entrepreneurs and startups in a burgeoning global battle for AI supremacy.
The assumptions that underlie the East-West divide were turned upside down Monday when Meta Platforms said it was buying Manus, which is now based in Singapore. The deal, which was valued at $2.5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, included a $500 million retention pool for the startup’s employees, one of the people said.
Chinese AI chip makers, chatbot developers and robotics startups have recently raised billions of dollars and are preparing for initial public offerings in Shanghai or Hong Kong. But they still face challenges squaring off with U.S. rivals that can access enormous sums to compete globally.
The founders of Manus made strategic decisions to distance it from its Chinese roots, helping position the company for U.S. investment.
Winston Ma, a professor at New York University School of Law and a partner at Dragon Capital, said that if the deal closes smoothly, “It creates a new path for the young AI startups in China.” The question is “whether D.C. will support this or say this is just another way of U.S. capital being invested into a Chinese company,” he said.
Before being approached by Meta, Manus executives and the startup’s investors weighed staying independent and raising substantially more capital, people familiar with the matter said. Like many successful AI startups, Manus faced a difficult reality: Without a platform partner such as Meta, it would be challenging and costly to reach global scale, and raising additional capital could make the company too expensive for potential suitors.
Meta spokesman Andy Stone said that there would be no continuing Chinese ownership interests in Manus after the transaction and that the startup would discontinue its services and operations in China.
Beijing and Washington react
Meta’s deal surprised some officials in Beijing, some of whom disliked the agreement because they considered Manus an example of China’s AI power, people familiar with the officials’ thinking said. They believed that the sale would give the U.S. access to technology developed by Chinese engineers and encourage other startups to pursue a similar funding path, the people said. Beijing appears to have few tools to influence the deal given Manus’s foothold in Singapore.
In Washington, the reaction was muted, a signal that Manus’s moves to avoid violating U.S. rules that restrict outbound investments in key technologies eased concern about its China ties.
“The indicators on this one seem to be all pointing at least on the surface in the right direction,” said Chris McGuire, who worked on technology-export controls in the Biden administration and is now a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. He views the deal as evidence that export and investment restrictions work and could squeeze other Chinese AI companies, pushing them to do more deals with U.S. partners.
The response in Washington is a departure from earlier this year, when Trump administration officials including members of the National Security Council worried about a $75 million fundraising round for Manus led by the U.S. venture firm Benchmark, people familiar with the matter said.
Shortly afterward, the Treasury Department began reviewing whether the funding round ran afoul of rules banning investments in critical technologies for countries that pose national-security risks, the people said. The issue generally fell off the radar of many administration officials after Manus moved its headquarters to Singapore, they said. A Treasury spokesman declined to comment.
Beginnings in China
Manus’s core leaders are two young Chinese entrepreneurs, Xiao Hong and Ji Yichao—also known as “Red” and “Peak.”
Xiao, born in 1993 in a small city in China’s southern province of Jiangxi, went to Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan to study software engineering. After graduating, he founded a company in Wuhan to develop software for the Chinese tech company Tencent’s popular messaging and payment app, WeChat. Tencent later invested in his company.
Ji, born in 1992, grew up in Colorado and Beijing and went to a university in Beijing to study computer science. When he was in high school, he created a browser app for Apple’s iPhone, called Mammoth Browser, which later became popular. In 2012, he started his own startup, Peak Labs, and received funding from venture-capital firms such as ZhenFund and Sequoia China—now called HSG.
Xiao set up Manus’s parent, Butterfly Effect, in 2022 and launched a ChatGPT-powered application for browsers, called Monica. The Butterfly Effect apps targeted markets outside China, mainly North America, Japan and South Korea, Xiao said in a recent podcast. Butterfly Effect had offices in Beijing and Wuhan.
In October 2024, inspired by the San Francisco-based AI coding tool Cursor, Butterfly Effect started developing Manus, which used several American AI models that aren’t available in China. The project’s name, “Manus,” came from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Latin motto, “Mens et Manus,” meaning mind and hand.
Manus in March released a demo of its AI agent, which is designed to handle more-complex tasks than a typical chatbot, such as producing a 100-page research report, generating a slideshow or building a website. At the time, most of its researchers and engineers were based in China.
Some in China called it another “DeepSeek moment.” An invitation code that gave people early access to the tool was resold for more than $1,000 on social media and e-commerce sites.
Growth spurt
Earlier this year, several local governments in China approached Manus and offered to invest in the startup, but its founders turned them down, according to people familiar with the matter. They were concerned that such connections could cause scrutiny in the West and create challenges for its global business, the people said.
Manus also shelved a plan to join with Alibaba to introduce a Chinese version of the tool that had been announced in March, people familiar with the plan said.
Around that time, Manus secured the funding that drew scrutiny in the U.S. It soon moved its headquarters to Singapore and laid off some employees in China.
Manus has since expanded its team in Singapore, recruiting new staff and showering the city-state’s subway platforms with its black-and-white logo. In recent months, Manus has announced partnerships with Microsoft and the payment company Stripe.
Earlier in December, Manus said its revenue run rate, a metric used by startups representing a short-term revenue figure that has been annualized, had risen to $125 million from $90 million in August.
Meta began negotiations for an acquisition in mid-December, and Mark Zuckerberg wanted to reach an agreement by the end of the year, people familiar with the matter said. Some existing shareholders of the startup didn’t expect the company to be bought out so quickly, the people said.
Selling to Meta gives Manus access to distribution channels such as WhatsApp and Instagram and a well-funded owner able to help cover computing and infrastructure costs. Meta said it plans to continue to operate and sell Manus’s service and integrate it into its suite of social-media products.
“Manus’s exceptional talent will join Meta’s team to deliver general-purpose agents across our consumer and business products, including in Meta AI,” Meta said in a blog post.
The deal marks a quick exit for Benchmark, as well as the earlier investor HSG, the venture-capital firm led by the star Chinese technology investor Neil Shen. Benchmark turned an investment that drew intense criticism from certain members of the Silicon Valley elite into a decisive win.
Write to Raffaele Huang at raffaele.huang@wsj.com, Kate Clark at kate.clark@wsj.com and Amrith Ramkumar at amrith.ramkumar@wsj.com