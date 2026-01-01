Five years ago, Meta’s Reels was a TikTok copycat with no revenue. Now, it is set to bring in as much as Coca-Cola and Nike—and the company plans to expand to more screens in 2026.
How Meta’s Reels became a $50 billion business
SummaryOnce a TikTok wannabe, Instagram’s video feature is now a hit with users and advertisers. Can it make the leap to television?
