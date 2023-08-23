How Microsoft revived its deal to buy Activision

But the software giant led US enforcers to believe it would consider an extreme move: completing the purchase in defiance of the British veto, a manoeuvre that provoked the FTC to file a federal lawsuit—a court battle that the company’s lawyers predicted they would win. In reality, Microsoft was secretly seeking to make peace with regulators in the UK and had no intention of circumventing the veto.Neither situation is fully resolved: Microsoft and Activision now await a decision from UK regulators on the fresh probe and the FTC is appealing a 11 July court ruling in favour of the acquisition. Because the European Union’s antitrust regulators approved the acquisition in May, Microsoft’s new proposal to the UK will not apply to the continent. But the EU may need to reopen its probe following Microsoft’s new pitch to the UK.