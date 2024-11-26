How Morgan Stanley courted dodgy customers to build a wealth-management empire
AnnaMaria Andriotis , The Wall Street Journal 16 min read 26 Nov 2024, 10:10 AM IST
SummaryInternal company documents describe the bank’s weak anti-money-laundering controls and failure to complete due-diligence reviews as staff expressed alarm: ‘We need to kill this.’
Morgan Stanley discovered last year that a yearslong brokerage customer had been convicted in 2005 in a U.S. court—for lying about terrorism investigations—and had links to al Qaeda bombings of U.S. embassies.
