How much money do Google employees make? Salaries of software engineers, key roles revealed

Amidst a competitive tech environment, Google adjusted pay structures to prioritise high performance, a trend followed by other tech giants. Here's a list of roles that command high salaries in the industry. 

Written By Eshita Gain
Updated13 Jul 2025, 06:36 PM IST
Google employees salaries revealed. Software engineers command the highest salaries.
Google employees salaries revealed. Software engineers command the highest salaries.(REUTERS)

Google, a long-standing leader in generous compensation packages within Silicon Valley has recently adjusted its pay processes to weed out low performers, a trend being mirrored by other industry giants like Meta and Microsoft.

While the tech giant keeps salary data confidential, publicly available data from federal work-visa filings for the first quarter of 2025 offers a glimpse into how much it pays for certain roles.

It's important to note that these figures represent only base salaries of Google employees and do not include additional equity or bonuses, which can increase their total compensation.

AI talent war benefits SDE roles

Amidst the ongoing AI boom, software engineers can earn as much as $340,000 as talent in this field is highly in demand right now.

Despite these substantial salaries, an internal spreadsheet obtained in 2023 showed that many employees still felt underpaid, even with bonuses and equity factored in.

Here's a list of how much Google is paying across key roles, based on those roughly 6,800 visa applications from the first quarter of 2025.

Engineers: Leading the pack with highest earnings

Software engineers remain at the forefront of Google’s compensation, with top employees earning as high as $340,000.

Even within its autonomous vehicle unit, Waymo, software engineers command competitive salaries.

  • Software engineer: $109,180 to $340,000
  • Software engineer (Waymo): $150,000 to $282,000
  • Software engineer manager: $199,000 to $316,000
  • Software engineer, site reliability engineer: $133,000 to $258,000
  • Staff software engineer: $220,000 to $323,000
  • Application engineer: $138,000 to $199,000

  • Customer engineer: $85,009.60 to $228,000
  • Customer solutions engineer: $108,000 to $228,000
  • Data engineer: $111,000 to $175,000
  • Electrical engineer: $119,000 to $203,000
  • Hardware engineer: $130,000 to $284,000
  • Network engineer: $108,000 to $195,000
  • Research engineer: $153,000 to $265,000

  • Security engineer: $97,000 to $233,000
  • Senior software engineer: $187,000 to $253,000
  • Silicon design verification engineer: $126,000 to $207,050
  • Silicon engineer: $146,000 to $252,000
  • Silicon generalist: $144,000 to $223,000

Scientists: Robust pay for research & data expertise

Research and data scientists are also largely valued and compensated by Google, with salaries reflecting their contributions in the data-driven industry.

  • Research scientist: $155,000 to $303,000
  • Data scientist: $133,000 to $260,000

Managers: Product and program leadership roles

Managers overseeing products and programmes also command massive figures of salary. The tech giant’s highest-paid product managers can make as much as $280,000.

  • Product manager: $136,000 to $280,000
  • Program manager: $125,000 to $236,000
  • Technical program manager: $116,000 to $270,000

Consultants: High compensation for solutions 

Consulting roles, particularly in technical solutions are also well-compensated for their specialised knowledge in the field.

  • Solutions consultant: $100,000 to $282,000
  • Technical solutions consultant: $110,000 to $253,000

Business and analyst: Financial judgement and quality assurance

Financial analysts and other business-focused roles also show robust earning potential.

  • Account manager: $85,500 to $166,000
  • Business systems analyst: $141,000 to $201,885
  • Financial analyst: $102,000 to $225,230
  • Search quality analyst: $120,000 to $235,000

Designers: Valuing user experience

Design professionals focusing on user experience can also pocket a decent amount for their contributions to product usability and aesthetics.

  • UX designer: $124,000 to $230,000
  • UX researcher: $124,000 to $224,000

(With inputs from Business Insider)

