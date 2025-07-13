How much money do Google employees make? Salaries of software engineers, key roles revealed

Google, a long-standing leader in generous compensation packages within Silicon Valley has recently adjusted its pay processes to weed out low performers, a trend being mirrored by other industry giants like Meta and Microsoft.
While the tech giant keeps salary data confidential, publicly available data from federal work-visa filings for the first quarter of 2025 offers a glimpse into how much it pays for certain roles.
It's important to note that these figures represent only base salaries of Google employees and do not include additional equity or bonuses, which can increase their total compensation.
Amidst the ongoing AI boom, software engineers can earn as much as $340,000 as talent in this field is highly in demand right now.
Despite these substantial salaries, an internal spreadsheet obtained in 2023 showed that many employees still felt underpaid, even with bonuses and equity factored in.
Here's a list of how much Google is paying across key roles, based on those roughly 6,800 visa applications from the first quarter of 2025.
Software engineers remain at the forefront of Google’s compensation, with top employees earning as high as $340,000.
Even within its autonomous vehicle unit, Waymo, software engineers command competitive salaries.
Research and data scientists are also largely valued and compensated by Google, with salaries reflecting their contributions in the data-driven industry.
Managers overseeing products and programmes also command massive figures of salary. The tech giant’s highest-paid product managers can make as much as $280,000.
Consulting roles, particularly in technical solutions are also well-compensated for their specialised knowledge in the field.
Financial analysts and other business-focused roles also show robust earning potential.
Design professionals focusing on user experience can also pocket a decent amount for their contributions to product usability and aesthetics.
