How much money do Google employees make? Salaries of software engineers, key roles revealed

Google, a long-standing leader in generous compensation packages within Silicon Valley has recently adjusted its pay processes to weed out low performers, a trend being mirrored by other industry giants like Meta and Microsoft.

While the tech giant keeps salary data confidential, publicly available data from federal work-visa filings for the first quarter of 2025 offers a glimpse into how much it pays for certain roles.

It's important to note that these figures represent only base salaries of Google employees and do not include additional equity or bonuses, which can increase their total compensation.

AI talent war benefits SDE roles Amidst the ongoing AI boom, software engineers can earn as much as $340,000 as talent in this field is highly in demand right now.

Despite these substantial salaries, an internal spreadsheet obtained in 2023 showed that many employees still felt underpaid, even with bonuses and equity factored in.

Here's a list of how much Google is paying across key roles, based on those roughly 6,800 visa applications from the first quarter of 2025.

Engineers: Leading the pack with highest earnings Software engineers remain at the forefront of Google’s compensation, with top employees earning as high as $340,000.

Even within its autonomous vehicle unit, Waymo, software engineers command competitive salaries.

Software engineer: $109,180 to $340,000

Software engineer (Waymo): $150,000 to $282,000

Software engineer manager: $199,000 to $316,000

Software engineer, site reliability engineer: $133,000 to $258,000

Staff software engineer: $220,000 to $323,000

Application engineer: $138,000 to $199,000

Customer engineer: $85,009.60 to $228,000

Customer solutions engineer: $108,000 to $228,000

Data engineer: $111,000 to $175,000

Electrical engineer: $119,000 to $203,000

Hardware engineer: $130,000 to $284,000

Network engineer: $108,000 to $195,000

Research engineer: $153,000 to $265,000

Security engineer: $97,000 to $233,000

Senior software engineer: $187,000 to $253,000

Silicon design verification engineer: $126,000 to $207,050

Silicon engineer: $146,000 to $252,000

Silicon generalist: $144,000 to $223,000 Scientists: Robust pay for research & data expertise Research and data scientists are also largely valued and compensated by Google, with salaries reflecting their contributions in the data-driven industry.

Research scientist: $155,000 to $303,000

Data scientist: $133,000 to $260,000 Managers: Product and program leadership roles Managers overseeing products and programmes also command massive figures of salary. The tech giant’s highest-paid product managers can make as much as $280,000.

Product manager: $136,000 to $280,000

Program manager: $125,000 to $236,000

Technical program manager: $116,000 to $270,000 Consultants: High compensation for solutions Consulting roles, particularly in technical solutions are also well-compensated for their specialised knowledge in the field.

Solutions consultant: $100,000 to $282,000

Technical solutions consultant: $110,000 to $253,000 Business and analyst: Financial judgement and quality assurance Financial analysts and other business-focused roles also show robust earning potential.

Account manager: $85,500 to $166,000

Business systems analyst: $141,000 to $201,885

Financial analyst: $102,000 to $225,230

Search quality analyst: $120,000 to $235,000 Designers: Valuing user experience Design professionals focusing on user experience can also pocket a decent amount for their contributions to product usability and aesthetics.