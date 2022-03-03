How much of BharatPe does Ashneer really own? It’s complicated

According to two people with knowledge of the arrangement, Koladiya still owns 5.75% of the company through equity held on his behalf by the other two co-founders. And out of the 8.5% owned by Grover, 3.5-4% of the company is on account of the stake held on behalf of Koladiya, the people said. If this is added to the 1.4% set to be clawed back by the company, as Mint reported on Wednesday, Grover might be left owning 3.5-4% of the company ultimately. One angel investor, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the founders had entered into a side agreement regarding the same. According to him, the understanding was that the two co-founders would hold the equity on behalf of Koladiya. It’s unclear how the agreement envisioned compensating him for the same in the future.