How Netflix’s Algorithms and Tech Feed Its Success

Netflix’s data advantage

Netflix’s ability to use data has helped it in the streaming game of retaining subscribers with original content, without breaking the bank. It added a healthy 5.9 million subscribers in the latest quarter and its profit rose, the company said this month. It credited a crackdown on password sharing—and also bragged that it had the top original streaming series in the U.S. for all but one of the first 25 weeks of 2023. By comparison, Disney and other rivals have been losing money on streaming.