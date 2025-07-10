How Nvidia became the world’s first $4 trillion company
The chip maker at the beating heart of the AI boom is embedded in gaming, data centers and crypto mining.
Nvidia became the first company in history to reach a market value of $4 trillion, beating rivals Apple and Microsoft to the milestone in Wednesday morning trading on the Tech-heavy Nasdaq exchange.
