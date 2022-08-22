How Occidental Petroleum captured Warren Buffett’s eye

Buoyed by soaring commodity prices, Occidental has substantially paid down its debt load and is generating cash. The company now looks like a strong fit for Mr. Buffett, say investors and analysts. It is strengthening its balance sheet and returning cash to shareholders; it holds the largest position in the most active U.S. oil field; and it is investing in technologies to reduce carbon emissions, which some of Mr. Buffett’s businesses are also doing.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}