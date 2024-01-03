How Ola Electric scored a 40% market share in December
Summary
- The automaker’s jump in market share was driven by deep discounts and an extensive offering of aggressively priced e-scooters at multiple price points
Ola Electric stormed past the 40% market share milestone in electric two-wheeler sales in December, driven by deep discounts and an extensive offering of aggressively priced e-scooters at multiple price points. The company offered discounts nearing 18% or ₹20,000 on the S1 X+ electric scooter, its cheapest offering in the market, as it moved to grab a larger share of the e-two-wheeler market ahead of a potential public listing early this year.