How Ola Electric scored a 40% market share in December

Ola Electric recently expanded its scooter portfolio to five products. Priced at ₹1,47,499, the S1 Pro (second generation) is the company’s flagship premium EV scooter while the S1 Air is available at ₹1,19,999. It has additionally introduced the S1X in three variants—S1 X+, S1 X (3kWh), and S1 X (2kWh). Meanwhile, a total of 75,366 electric two-wheelers were sold last month, up 16.6% year-on-year, but it was also the first sequential decline in six months after a festive push led to 91,734 sales in November. The record for last year was in May 2023, when 105,565 electric two-wheelers were sold.