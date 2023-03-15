How Ola wilfully endangered lives10 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 09:26 PM IST
The electric scooter maker has to find a permanent solution to the S1 model’s critical safety issues
Last April, images began to circulate of a blue Ola S1 Pro lying on its belly with its front wheel out, reportedly after a head-on collision in a Maharashtra city. The incident set off alarm bells among Ola’s suppliers, a Mint investigation found, and they asked the company for an explanation. It appeared that the S1 Pro, Ola Electric’s flagship scooter, had a front fork arm that did not hold up in tough Indian conditions.
