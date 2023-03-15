How Ola wilfully endangered lives

One of the reasons for the fork unit issue could be the company’s headlong go-to-market rush. Some component suppliers say they refused to work with Ola as it was not willing to wait a few months to a year while they fully tested the parts they were to make. These suppliers say they lost business, but did not have to bear the risk of future culpability by supplying components that weren’t thoroughly tested. Ola, meanwhile, found other suppliers willing to adhere to its timelines, or chose to go its own way. The company has stated that it wants to make most of the parts, critical and non-critical, by itself.

