How one airline wants to solve the pilot shortage: Lend pilots money to fly

Competition for pilots has been fierce in recent months and regional carriers like Mesa have said they have struggled to keep up. That is partly because bigger airlines have raided smaller operators, hiring more quickly than ever to replenish their ranks as they recover from the pandemic. As a result, airlines say, many regional planes have been grounded, without enough pilots to fly them, and dozens of small cities around the country have seen reductions in flights.

