Mining tycoon Anil Agarwal has raised concerns over the government's decision to hand over a producing offshore oil and gas block in Gujarat to state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), warning that the move could undermine investor confidence at a time when India is trying to attract more investment into domestic energy production.

Advertisement

“Vedanta Oil and Gas, India's largest private sector producer is committing USD 5 billion in investments to scale up production to 300,000-500,000 barrels per day. We have already moved into the deep sea Samudra Manthan programme. Recently, our running field has been given to ONGC which will send a very wrong signal to investors”, Anil Agarwal wrote on LinkedIn.

Advertisement

The dispute centres on the CB-OS-02 Cambay offshore block, which was jointly held by Vedanta Oil & Gas, ONGC and Invenire Petrodyne. ONGC took over its operations in July 2026 after the Delhi High Court rejected Vedanta's challenge to the government's decision not to extend the block's production-sharing contract.

Anil Agarwal, chairman of the Vedanta Group, has argued that disrupting an existing operator sends the wrong message to companies looking to invest in India's oil and gas sector.

Here is what happened, why ONGC took control and what the dispute means for Vedanta.

How did ONGC take control of the Cambay oil and gas block despite co-owning it with Vedanta? What triggered the dispute, and why is Anil Agarwal unhappy?

Advertisement

The Cambay block, located off the Gujarat coast, was operated by Vedanta, which held a 40 per cent stake. ONGC owned a 50 per cent participating interest, while Invenire Petrodyne held the remaining 10 per cent.

The production-sharing contract for the block expired on June 29, 2023. However, Vedanta and its partners had applied for an extension on June 28, 2021, under the government's 2017 policy governing extensions of such contracts.

The government rejected their request through a communication dated September 19, 2025, and directed that the block be handed over to ONGC.

Vedanta challenged the decision in the Delhi High Court on September 22, 2025. However, on July 22, 2026, a single-judge bench dismissed the company's petition, clearing the way for ONGC to take control after an earlier interim order protecting the existing arrangement was vacated.

Advertisement

ONGC subsequently took over the block's operations and applied for a petroleum lease on July 28, 2026.

Why is Anil Agarwal objecting to ONGC taking control? Anil Agarwal believes the government's decision could discourage private companies and international investors from committing money to India's oil and gas industry.

In a LinkedIn post, he said Vedanta was investing $5 billion to expand its oil and gas business, with a target of increasing production to between 300,000 and 500,000 barrels per day. He did not specify when the company expected to achieve this target.

Vedanta produced around 72,200 barrels of oil and oil equivalent gas during the July-September quarter.

Vedanta's Anil Agarwal argued that India was approaching a major opportunity in oil and gas exploration, similar to Guyana's emergence as an important oil-producing region over the past decade.

Advertisement

He also pointed to Vedanta's participation in the deepwater Samudra Manthan programme, highlighting the company's plans to expand its presence in the sector.

"We are seeing such great energy and enthusiasm from global investors. This is the time to keep the policy hand steady and not disrupt any existing operator," he said.

Agarwal also called for India to move away from an approvals-heavy regulatory system towards self-certification, saying a more predictable policy environment would encourage investment.

What does the Cambay block dispute mean for Vedanta financially? The takeover has already had a financial impact on Vedanta.

Following the court's July 22 order, Vedanta stopped recognising revenue and related expenses from the Cambay block.

It also recorded an impairment charge of approximately ₹379 crore in the first quarter of FY27 against assets and receivables linked to the block. The charge reflects uncertainty over whether these assets can be recovered in the absence of a valid production-sharing contract.

Advertisement

ONGC, meanwhile, said it had accounted for its interest in the block as an unincorporated joint venture until July 21 and began operating it under the government's nomination regime from the following day.

The state-run company also said decommissioning costs would be met through the block's site restoration fund, while other future operational liabilities would be its responsibility for as long as it continues to operate the block.

Is the legal battle between Vedanta and ONGC over? No. Although ONGC has taken operational control, the legal dispute is still pending.

Vedanta appealed against the single-judge bench's decision before a division bench of the Delhi High Court. Hearings concluded on October 1, 2026, and the court has reserved its judgment.

Both Vedanta and ONGC have said that the final outcome of the litigation and its possible financial implications cannot be determined at this stage.

Advertisement

The dispute comes as India seeks to reduce its dependence on imported crude oil by increasing domestic exploration and production.

Anil Agarwal has urged policymakers to avoid disruptions that could affect investor confidence, saying India must make a concerted effort to increase domestic oil and gas output and reduce imports.

About the Author Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and g...Read More ✕ Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph.

She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict.

Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations.

Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.