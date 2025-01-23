How Oracle plays cheaply in AI

Ellison noted Tuesday that construction on the initial data center for the project was already under way in Texas. Less clear is where such a staggering sum of money will be coming from. OpenAI said $100 billion was being deployed immediately, but that is more than double Oracle and Softbank’s combined total cash on hand. Elon Musk, backer of his own AI project, used his X social-media platform to cast doubts about the financial backing for Stargate. Oracle has already ratcheted up its capital expenditures on AI significantly, with annual total capex now nearing $11 billion annually compared with an average of $5.5 billion over the last four fiscal years.