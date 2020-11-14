How P&G launched a 24-hour disinfecting spray just as covid-19 hit the US

The maker of Tide and Bounty made out better than most of its rivals in 2020 due partly to pandemic-related demand for P&G cleaning products like Microban 24, Cascade and Mr. Clean. It did so despite a blow to its business in China at the beginning of the year, its second-biggest unit outside of the U.S., and sometimes-sluggish performance from other mainstay P&G products like Pampers diapers and Crest toothpaste.