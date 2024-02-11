How Parag Agrawal and a handle tracking Elon Musk's private jet first led Tesla chief towards Twitter takeover
Parag Agrawal's refusal to block a Twitter account tracking Elon Musk's private plane reportedly led to Musk's purchase of Twitter stock and eventual takeover of the company.
Former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal may have set the ball rolling for Elon Musk's eventual takeover in January 2022. Details shared in an upcoming book indicate that the Indian-American software engineer had refused to block a social media handle tracking the Tesla and SpaceX chief's movements two years ago. This in turn led Musk to purchase Twitter stock and eventually the company as a whole. One of his first acts following the takeover was to fire Agrawal.
Eventually in October that year, Musk completed the acquisition at $44 billion, and days later, sacked Agarwal, the tech giant’s first Indian-origin CEO, and others. The @ElonJet handle was taken down, though Sweeney still posts travel data of Musk’s plane on other social networking sites.
regarding the account @ElonJet, run by American programmer Jack Sweeney, a student at the University of Central Florida.
