How Parag Agrawal and a handle tracking Elon Musk's private jet first led Tesla chief towards Twitter takeover

Parag Agrawal's refusal to block a Twitter account tracking Elon Musk's private plane reportedly led to Musk's purchase of Twitter stock and eventual takeover of the company.

Elon Musk arrives at the In America: An Anthology of Fashion themed Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City (REUTERS)Premium
Former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal may have set the ball rolling for Elon Musk's eventual takeover in January 2022. Details shared in an upcoming book indicate that the Indian-American software engineer had refused to block a social media handle tracking the Tesla and SpaceX chief's movements two years ago. This in turn led Musk to purchase Twitter stock and eventually the company as a whole. One of his first acts following the takeover was to fire Agrawal.

“Musk was already peeved with Agrawal, with whom he’d had a terse text exchange weeks earlier after Agrawal chastised Musk for some of his tweets. Musk had also unsuccessfully petitioned Agrawal to remove a Twitter account that was tracking his private plane; the billionaire started buying Twitter shares shortly after Agrawal denied his request," reads an excerpt from Battle for the Bird.

The book by Bloomberg’s Kurt Wagner is set to be released on February 20. According to the Simon and Schuster listing page, the book offers an "expertly reported investigation into Twitter’s messy corporate history—including Elon Musk’s takeover in 2022, its outsized cultural impact, and its significant role in shaping how the world gets its news."

 

 

ALSO READ:

Eventually in October that year, Musk completed the acquisition at $44 billion, and days later, sacked Agarwal, the tech giant’s first Indian-origin CEO, and others. The @ElonJet handle was taken down, though Sweeney still posts travel data of Musk’s plane on other social networking sites.

regarding the account @ElonJet, run by American programmer Jack Sweeney, a student at the University of Central Florida.

Published: 11 Feb 2024, 05:00 PM IST
