How Peak XV's Shailendra Singh is building the firm for the next decade
Sneha Shah , Satish John , Priyamvada C 7 min read 18 Nov 2025, 05:45 am IST
Summary
Peak XV, a prominent venture capital firm in India, has achieved over $3.5 billion in exits in the past 24-30 months. As it approaches its 20th anniversary, the firm aims to continue investing in category-defining companies while adapting to evolving market dynamics.
Mumbai: Riding on its outsized successes of being one of the earliest backers of recently listed firms such as Groww and Pinelabs, India-focused venture capital firm Peak XV is building its strategy for the next decade. Estimates suggest the firm has taken home more than $3.5 billion in exits over the past 24-30 months, clocking more than 10x returns. A large part of this has come from the listing of its marquee portfolio companies, such as Mamaearth, GoDigit, Awfis, Ixigo, Bluestone and Mobikwik.
