How Peak XV's Shailendra Singh is building the firm for the next decade

And AI?

We are very focused on AI. There are parts of the ecosystem that are scaling aggressively with high burn, but many companies at the application layer or in adjacent infrastructure are growing fast without consuming a lot of capital. AI has accelerated technology adoption by dramatically shrinking time to value. Implementation, configuration, and change management can now happen much more quickly and efficiently. That is often one of the biggest cost items in a software company’s profit and loss statement. Reducing that cost has enabled much faster and more profitable growth. One thing markets may be underestimating is how quickly this AI wave will democratise globally. It may start with a concentration of activity in the United States, but it will spread very rapidly.