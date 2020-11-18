How Pfizer, Moderna raced ahead in extraordinary race for a covid vaccine

In many ways, however, the work has just begun. Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna still must finalize their data on efficacy and safety, and share that information with the scientific community and regulators - including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which will make the call on whether to authorize the vaccines for emergency use. The companies will have to increase production to as much as 2 billion doses or more by the end of 2021 - and face a massive task in distributing them.