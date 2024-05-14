How Pirojsha Godrej changed India’s real estate business
Summary
- Before the covid-19 pandemic, India’s real estate business was in a slump. Many developers defaulted and quit the market. Larger developers, meanwhile, gained share. Godrej Properties, whose shares shot up 239% in the last five years, was one of them. Here’s the inside story.
Bengaluru: Sometime before the initial public offering (IPO) of Godrej Properties Ltd, in 2009, Pirojsha Godrej, who was then its executive director, met up with the executives of a prominent Mumbai-based investment banking firm.
The investment bank’s feedback wasn’t that encouraging. Godrej’s property business, executives from the bank said, wasn’t ready for an IPO yet; the developer needed to build scale.
In 2009-2010, Godrej Properties had reported revenue of ₹242.7 crore, as per a company presentation. In comparison, DLF Ltd, one of India’s largest developers, was many times its size with revenue of ₹7,422.9 crore that year.
Godrej Properties ignored the investment bank’s advice and went ahead with the IPO in December 2009. It raised around ₹469 crore in a public listing that was subscribed four times.
The IPO was the first listing by any realty firm in at least two years, and came after the economic meltdown of 2008, which began after the Lehman Brothers collapse. The overwhelming response to the IPO, in a gloomy economic climate, was due to the Godrej Group’s good corporate governance record, analysts had commented back then.
India’s residential real estate sector subsequently witnessed a massive shake-up among developers. Many real estate companies went bust and the sector suffered from a nearly eight-year-long slump until 2020.
The turnaround, since then, has been quick. Larger, listed developers consolidated the market and grabbed higher market share. A close battle emerged between the top four: DLF, Prestige Group, Macrotech Developers and Godrej Properties.
In 2023-24, Godrej Properties clocked ₹22,527 crore in sales bookings, an 84% jump from the previous year. In the process, it became the largest listed developer in terms of sales (see chart).
It sold 14,310 homes with a total area of roughly 20 million sq. ft during the year. The company’s net profit increased to ₹725.27 crore in 2023-24 from ₹571.39 crore in the preceding year. Revenue from operations grew to ₹3,035.62 crore from ₹2,252.26 crore over the same period. The company’s targets for 2024-25 are even more aggressive—sales of ₹27,000 crore. Meanwhile, its shares have shot up 239% in the last five years and is currently trading at ₹2,814 a piece.
Can Godrej Properties grow from here on? And how did the company manage what it did?