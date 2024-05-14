How Pirojsha Godrej changed India’s real estate business

Keki Mistry, former vice chairman and CEO of the erstwhile HDFC Ltd, a leading housing finance company that was merged with HDFC Bank Ltd last year, said the Godrej brand brought in a lot of trust, which is a key factor in real estate. “Over the years, whenever I met international investors and we talked about real estate in India, they always thought of Godrej Properties. The company was conservative in the early years when many developers were not, and investors liked that. So, the trust factor, Pirojsha’s style of communication, project execution and the fact that they always built for a wide homebuyer base worked well for them," said Mistry, who at HDFC has worked with all the top developers.