Home >Companies >News >How Qatar Airways, with its covid-19 playbook, dethroned Emirates as biggest long-haul airline

How Qatar Airways, with its covid-19 playbook, dethroned Emirates as biggest long-haul airline

Premium
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS
5 min read . 09:55 PM IST BENJAMIN KATZ, The Wall Street Journal

  • When Covid-19 hobbled global travel, the Gulf carrier added destinations, hired extra staff and kept flying quiet routes to win market share

Qatar Airways Ltd. spent years in the shadow of Emirates Airline. An aggressive run at its rival during the pandemic has helped it eclipse Emirates as the world’s biggest long-haul carrier—for now.

Doha-based Qatar is flying planes that are often near-empty on routes around the globe to increase market share. It is using a downsizing at Emirates to hire staff. And while other airlines have reduced services to markets closed by Covid-19, state-backed Qatar is pursuing new landing rights to emerge stronger post pandemic.

