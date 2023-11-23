How RoCs raised the game after company law decriminalization

As part of the ongoing revamp of the corporate affairs ministry’s MCA21 statutory filing portal, the government has already rolled out over 50 new web-based forms to replace the nearly 100 forms a company has to file in a year for various disclosures. In the case of most of these new forms, RoC approval has been replaced with an online acknowledgement, which is considered good enough. This facility under a ‘file and forget’ policy has freed up RoCs from manual and routine work to focus on enforcement action.