How small businesses can compete in a heated job market

Small companies, for example, have to stay competitive with salary and benefits, but they don’t necessarily have to make the highest offers to attract talent, Mr. Gendelman says. When job seekers are sold on the company, the position and the potential, they are often willing to accept slightly lower pay, he says. “You would not take $50,000 instead of $100,000, but you will take $85,000 instead of $100,000 for the right job, especially if you think there is upward mobility," he says.