How small factories are powering Zetwerk
From 2019-20, the company targeted North America as a market. Today, it has 300 global customers. Geopolitics, as well as the pandemic, have played a role in its rise.
Bengaluru: Spacenex Aero Pvt. Ltd’s name was inspired by SpaceX—the Elon Musk-founded company that designs, manufactures and launches advanced rockets and spacecraft. But unlike SpaceX, Spacenex isn’t widely known. It is a mid-sized contract manufacturing company in Bengaluru, which till two years back, could mostly make and test aerospace and defence components. Parts of cockpits; thermal equipment; rocket launchers; night vision lenses; heat sinks, and night vision cameras, among others.