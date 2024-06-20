Companies
How ElasticRun has changed its business strategy to achieve profitability
Sowmya Ramasubramanian 4 min read 20 Jun 2024, 12:31 PM IST
SummaryWorking with multiple regional brands instead of a few national ones has helped the company multiply how much money it makes from each transaction
The past two years have been critical for ElasticRun, a B2B e-commerce platform that connects consumer brands to rural markets, as it implemented multiple strategy changes to drive better unit economics in a tough macroeconomic landscape.
