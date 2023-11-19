How Starbucks Lost the Top Spot in China’s Coffee Race

Luckin, founded in 2017 and backed by venture capital during a tech funding boom in China, opened bare-bones stores at a faster clip than Starbucks’s more-elaborate cafes did. It centered its strategy around its mobile app and integrated delivery services from the outset, a to-go option Starbucks later added to its Chinese operations. Luckin had 3,680 stores by the fall of 2019, nearing the 4,130 Starbucks had built over two decades by that year. Luckin went public in 2019.