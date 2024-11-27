Companies
How stock market darling Coforge went from laggard to industry-beating growth
Shelley Singh 10 min read 27 Nov 2024, 07:06 PM IST
- Sudhir Singh and his team have made IT services company Coforge a champion in niche plays. But at the next level, it will face competition from top-tier companies such as Wipro, mid-tier contenders such as LTIMindtree and TechM, as well as global challengers. Can it continue to deliver?
In 2017, when Sudhir Singh joined NIIT Technologies, the first thing he did as CEO was to change the entire top leadership—lock, stock and barrel. His logic for replacing all his 14 direct reports was simple; “The only thing the old team proved was that they can’t grow," he told Mint. Barring one departure, the new leadership team is still in place at the company, now rebranded Coforge, and it has overseen a transformation that is the stuff of business podcasts.
