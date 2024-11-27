How stock market darling Coforge went from laggard to industry-beating growth

The third thing that Coforge focused on was not following the herd. All technology services providers end up offering similar services as the top tier and then struggle for growth as they can’t build the capability of larger companies. “We couldn’t pretend to offer the same services with the same depth as the large companies. It wasn’t working," said Singh. The company identified sub-segments within banking and insurance and focused on building capabilities in those. These were Pega and Duck Creek. The former is a workflow automation platform, with greater applicability on the banking side, while the latter is an insurance software platform with a focus on the property and casualty insurance businesses.