How Taco Bell knows exactly what you want to eat at 2 am

Matthews understands that her inventions need to be what someone leaving a party on a Saturday night would crave, and she has an instinct for letting her team do radical new things without going too far. Her target customer is someone 18 to 30 years old whom Taco Bell calls a “cultural rebel," which it defines as a mindset. Put another way, an internal company executive profile heralded Matthews and other senior women as “the women behind the bro brand." In 26 years at Taco Bell, Matthews has helped develop sea-green Baja Blast soda, the Doritos Locos Tacos and the Crunchwrap Supreme, now Taco Bell staples.