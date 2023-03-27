How Tata Motors plans to take on Maruti9 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 11:53 PM IST
The EV race begins next fiscal. The Tata group company has to make its early-mover advantage count
In 2017, India started taking baby steps towards electrification of cars. State-run Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), a joint venture of four public sector power companies, floated a tender to procure 10,000 electric cars. The idea? Electrify the fleet of cars the government uses. It had estimated that at least 80% of the 500,000 cars used by the government run less than 80 km a day, making them ripe for an electric replacement.
