How Tata Motors plans to take on Maruti

The episode, however, was the first indicator of how serious Tata Motors was about electric mobility. This seriousness would play out over the next few years. Today, the company is the front runner when it comes to electric cars. In 2022-23, its electric vehicle sales are set to top 45,000 units, which gives it a commanding share in the segment—of over 70%. So much so, the company is no longer looking over its shoulder at Mahindra, which is far behind. It has its gaze firmly fixed ahead at Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, which is the undisputed leader when it comes to the overall passenger vehicle share. Maruti doesn’t have an electric play yet. Can Tata Motors translate its early lead into a decisive advantage in the future when the scale starts tipping towards EVs?