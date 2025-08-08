Life after Ratan Tata: Here's how the Tata Sons AGM has changed
During Ratan Tata's chairmanship of Tata Trusts, he was the sole representative at the AGMs of Tata Sons, the group holding company of Tata Group companies. After the ascent of Noel Tata as the chair of Tata Trusts, that seems to be changing.
The Tata Sons annual general meeting next week will feature six representatives from the parent Tata Trusts, including the three children of chairman Noel Tata, marking a change in how the Tata Group holding company has held annual shareholder meetings so far.
