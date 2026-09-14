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How Tata Sons got entangled in a regulatory quagmire, one circular at a time

Subhana Shaikh
1 min read14 Sep 2026, 05:30 AM IST
RBI Rejects Tata Sons' Bid to Surrender NBFC Registration, Enforces Listing Rules
RBI Rejects Tata Sons' Bid to Surrender NBFC Registration, Enforces Listing Rules
Summary

The RBI has indefinitely kept Tata Sons in its list of upper-layer NBFCs, rejecting its surrender application in September 2026.

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Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. faces regulatory challenges as it navigates RBI's scale-based regulations for NBFCs since 2021. After multiple listings and deadlines, the RBI has indefinitely kept Tata Sons in the upper-layer list, rejecting its surrender application in September 2026. Here's a timeline.

Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. faces regulatory challenges as it navigates RBI's scale-based regulations for NBFCs since 2021. After multiple listings and deadlines, the RBI has indefinitely kept Tata Sons in the upper-layer list, rejecting its surrender application in September 2026. Here's a timeline.

2021

October 2021: RBI floats scale-based regulation, dividing NBFCs into base, middle, upper and top layers.

2021

October 2021: RBI floats scale-based regulation, dividing NBFCs into base, middle, upper and top layers.

2022

October 2022: Framework takes effect.

September 2022: First upper-layer list released, including Tata Sons, mandating companies to list in three years.

2023

September 2023: Second list issued, with Tata Sons and 14 others.

2024

March 2024: Tata Sons applies to surrender registration.

2025

January 2025: RBI keeps Tata Sons in UL list; de-registration plea under examination.

September 2025: Tata Sons’ three-year listing deadline ends.

October 2025: Entities with registration can continue to do business: RBI

2026

April 2026: RBI defines indirect public funds, includes funds from associates/group entities with access to public funds. Tata Sons has such links.

June 2026: UL framework finalised. Definition: 1 trillion in standalone assets.

August 2026: RBI keeps Tata Sons in UL list, says no prejudice to its pending application.

September 2026: RBI rejects Tata Sons’ application to surrender its CIC registration.

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Meet the Author

Subhana Shaikh

Subhana Shaikh is a business journalist at Mint, where she covers the Reserve Bank of India, monetarRead more

y policy, and India’s bond markets. She has seven years of experience in reporting on financial markets, with a focus on banking and the broader financial system.<br><br>She began her career after completing her postgraduate diploma at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bengaluru. She then spent five years at Informist Media, a news wire agency, where she closely tracked bond markets and the BFSI sector, developing a strong foundation in market reporting. She later moved to NDTV Profit, where she expanded her coverage across a wide range of business and economic stories.<br><br>At Mint, Subhana focuses on explaining central bank decisions, bond market movements, and banking trends for her readers. Her reporting combines on-ground inputs with careful analysis to help audiences understand complex financial developments.<br><br>Based in Mumbai, she is interested in exploring stories across the business landscape. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and spending time with her three cats.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsHow Tata Sons got entangled in a regulatory quagmire, one circular at a time

How Tata Sons got entangled in a regulatory quagmire, one circular at a time

Subhana Shaikh
1 min read14 Sep 2026, 05:30 AM IST
RBI Rejects Tata Sons' Bid to Surrender NBFC Registration, Enforces Listing Rules
RBI Rejects Tata Sons' Bid to Surrender NBFC Registration, Enforces Listing Rules
Summary

The RBI has indefinitely kept Tata Sons in its list of upper-layer NBFCs, rejecting its surrender application in September 2026.

Gift this article

Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. faces regulatory challenges as it navigates RBI's scale-based regulations for NBFCs since 2021. After multiple listings and deadlines, the RBI has indefinitely kept Tata Sons in the upper-layer list, rejecting its surrender application in September 2026. Here's a timeline.

Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. faces regulatory challenges as it navigates RBI's scale-based regulations for NBFCs since 2021. After multiple listings and deadlines, the RBI has indefinitely kept Tata Sons in the upper-layer list, rejecting its surrender application in September 2026. Here's a timeline.

2021

October 2021: RBI floats scale-based regulation, dividing NBFCs into base, middle, upper and top layers.

2021

October 2021: RBI floats scale-based regulation, dividing NBFCs into base, middle, upper and top layers.

2022

October 2022: Framework takes effect.

September 2022: First upper-layer list released, including Tata Sons, mandating companies to list in three years.

2023

September 2023: Second list issued, with Tata Sons and 14 others.

2024

March 2024: Tata Sons applies to surrender registration.

2025

January 2025: RBI keeps Tata Sons in UL list; de-registration plea under examination.

September 2025: Tata Sons’ three-year listing deadline ends.

October 2025: Entities with registration can continue to do business: RBI

2026

April 2026: RBI defines indirect public funds, includes funds from associates/group entities with access to public funds. Tata Sons has such links.

June 2026: UL framework finalised. Definition: 1 trillion in standalone assets.

August 2026: RBI keeps Tata Sons in UL list, says no prejudice to its pending application.

September 2026: RBI rejects Tata Sons’ application to surrender its CIC registration.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Subhana Shaikh

Subhana Shaikh is a business journalist at Mint, where she covers the Reserve Bank of India, monetarRead more

y policy, and India’s bond markets. She has seven years of experience in reporting on financial markets, with a focus on banking and the broader financial system.<br><br>She began her career after completing her postgraduate diploma at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bengaluru. She then spent five years at Informist Media, a news wire agency, where she closely tracked bond markets and the BFSI sector, developing a strong foundation in market reporting. She later moved to NDTV Profit, where she expanded her coverage across a wide range of business and economic stories.<br><br>At Mint, Subhana focuses on explaining central bank decisions, bond market movements, and banking trends for her readers. Her reporting combines on-ground inputs with careful analysis to help audiences understand complex financial developments.<br><br>Based in Mumbai, she is interested in exploring stories across the business landscape. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and spending time with her three cats.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsHow Tata Sons got entangled in a regulatory quagmire, one circular at a time
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