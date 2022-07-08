How TCS shares could react to Q1 results on Monday

Mitul Shah- Head of Research Associate at Reliance Securities said, "TCS is likely to be one of the key beneficiaries of medium-term uptrend in technology spending. We expect TCS to gain market share on the back of vendor consolidation and captive monetization efforts. However, moderation in EBIT margins and lower order book would reduce pace of earnings growth going ahead and may lead to downward revision to valuation multiple. We are positive on structural IT story and remain constructive on TCS being key beneficiary of IT up cycle. We remain positive on stock given its strong revenue growth, elevated EBIT margin and industry leading return ratios. At present we have BUY rating on the stock."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}