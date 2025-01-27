How tech helped Levi’s ride the ‘baggy jeans’ trend

For much of its storied past, Levi’s has been “data-rich, but information-poor," Gowans noted. The 172-year-old company had amassed a trove of data—receipts from purchases made in the days of horses and buggies, and a digitized archive with information on the placement of pockets on jeans in the 1970s, for starters. But the company struggled to muster a continuous flow of information useful to predicting trends.